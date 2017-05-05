John Wood looking to address trucking shortage with scholarship

If you're looking for a new career, a local company is willing to help you get the training you need.

Officials with John Wood Community College said they've partnered up with Sharkey Transportation to offer a scholarship for those interested in becoming truck drivers.

The company will pay your tuition for the John Wood program, as long as you sign a one year contract with them.

Lead Instructor of the program Phil Steinkamp said that a shortage of truck drivers has local businesses scrambling.

"The local companies that I've polled and interviewed, I believe could easily in this area employ three to four hundred drivers tomorrow. You know so it's a significant shortage." Steinkamp said.

If you are interested in taking part in the program, you can contact the John Wood Admissions office.