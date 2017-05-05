Cameras, microphones found during criminal sexual assault investigation

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed three bills dealing with abortion, voter identification and medical malpractice.More >>
Illinois senators have overwhelmingly endorsed an automatic-voter registration plan two years in the making.More >>
Authorities in northeast Missouri's Lincoln County say 30 railroad cars loaded with coal have derailed after the train hit a dump truck that pulled into its path.More >>
The Quincy Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday morning on several charges after leaving a crash scene.More >>
A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence received additional time recently, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
It's a parent's worst nightmare. You lie your baby down to sleep and he never wakes up.More >>
After complaints about two intersections near New London, Missouri, MoDot officials met with community members on Thursday and showed them possible plans for improvement.More >>
Tri-State parents are straining to afford child care.More >>
Illinois senators have narrowly approved legislation to give individuals the right to find out what information online companies collect on them.More >>
