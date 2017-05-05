Cameras, microphones found during criminal sexual assault investigation

Cameras, microphones found during criminal sexual assault invest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police made a surprising discovery while investigating a criminal sexual assault complaint.

According to a release, detectives were notified by the Department of Children & Family Services Thursday that a juvenile was being touched inappropriately.

After investigating the allegation, police arrested Charles DeWeese for criminal sexual assault.

Police stated they searched DeWeese's home at 2230 Payson Ave. and found numerous hidden cameras and microphones.

