Mark Twain's Ogle inks QU commitment

After tearing an ACL in her knee and missing her entire junior season Mark Twain's Kaelee Ogle felt her dream of getting recruited to play college basketball were slipping away.



Friday afternoon, however, the three-time All-Eastern Missouri Conference selection turned that dream into a reality when she signed to continue her basketball career at NCAA Division II Quincy University.



"It makes me feel thankful and blessed because during my injury I didn't see myself going to a Division II school or maybe not being able to playing college ball," said Ogle.



But after rehabbing her junior year and averaging a double-double her senior year, Ogle believes she has earned the right to play on the Pepsi Arena floor next fall.



"I had to work my butt off everyday to get back for my senior year and have a major comeback. I think I fulfilled that goal," she said.



Ogle wrapped up her high school basketball career with a Second Team All-Conference selection.







