Highland's Scoggin finds fit with Culver-Stockton hoops

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -

Highland standout guard Matthew Scoggin is officially signed, sealed, and delivered and won't be going far to continue his basketball career. 

Friday morning, Scoggin pledged Culver-Stockton after receiving plenty of advice from Highland's all-time leading scorer and Culver-Stockton forward Austin Richmiller. 

"He just loves the game of basketball and I know he's going to help me out whenever I need help," said Scoggin."

Scoggin says Richmiller's guidance was key in the decision making process. 

"I really enjoy the program and I'm looking forward to it," he said.  

"I kind of wanted to stay relatively close because my family has been a huge influence on everything I basically do in life. It was a pretty easy choice in the end."

Scoggin averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and nearly three assists a game last season, and he played a significant role in the Cougars bounce back campaign.


 

