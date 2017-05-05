Hannibal's Zahn makes pledge to HLGU hoops official - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Zahn makes pledge to HLGU hoops official

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal senior forward Noah Zahn knew he wanted to stay close to home while also being able to play college basketball. 

As luck would have it the Pirates' senior found the right fit just steps away from Korf Gymnasium at Hannibal-LaGrange. 

"They gave me a good scholarship some good grants and it was really convenient," said Zahn. 

The senior signed his letter to make his recruitment official Friday afternoon and he is ready to hit the ground running at HLGU. 

"I'm really excited and I'm looking forward to next basketball season already."   

