Hollister-Whitney says no jobs lost under private equity sale

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A private equity investment firm now owns most of longtime Quincy manufacturer Hollister-Whitney. The deal, that happened this week, has a lot of employees wondering what it means for their jobs.

Company managers say no jobs will be lost from this purchase. In fact, more jobs could be coming. The firm, Golden Gate Capital will take over majority ownership from "GAL" Manufacturing. Hollister-Whitney Vice President Frank Musholt says this gives the company more money to support the company's growth. 

Musholt says this will help add to the additional jobs they've added over the last few years.

"We're continuing to grow. In our shop we have around 280 employees and about 70 or so in the office," Musholt said. "We are continuing and are looking for more manufacturing positions."

Musholt says he understands some are concerned the sale was to a private equity firm, but says Golden Gate Capital plans to let Hollister-Whitney operate independently while supporting the company in its efforts.

