Keokuk approves bringing in barge for riverfront attraction

The Keokuk City Council on Friday night approved bringing in a barge from Davenport, Iowa.



The city plans to use it as a restaurant and facilities for other functions.



It could leave the Quad Cities by the end of May. The move would cost under $100,000, according to the Keokuk city administrator.



However, it's not a done deal yet. The board with the Rhythm City Casino still needs to approve the deal and high water could delay the move.

