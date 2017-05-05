Keokuk approves bringing in barge for riverfront attraction - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk approves bringing in barge for riverfront attraction

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Keokuk City Council on Friday night approved bringing in a barge from Davenport, Iowa.

The city plans to use it as a restaurant and facilities for other functions.

It could leave the Quad Cities by the end of May. The move would cost under $100,000, according to the Keokuk city administrator.

However, it's not a done deal yet. The board with the Rhythm City Casino still needs to approve the deal and high water could delay the move.
 

