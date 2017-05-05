Internet privacy bill passes Illinois senate

The Illinois Senate narrowly passed a bill this week that would give individuals the right to know what's being collected when you use sites like Facebook or Google and what companies are buying your personal info. The bill's sponsor says it would empower consumers.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau in Quincy say accredited businesses already must give out these details.

"Our whole point is to start with trust," Regional Director Mara Clingingsmith said. "We want to have an ethical, trustworthy marketplace where buyers and sellers can do business together and trust each other."

That information can be found in the privacy section of the website. Clingingsmith says it's important to actually read that so you are informed, instead of scrolling past it.