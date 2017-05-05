County clerk concerned about automatic voter registration bill - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

County clerk concerned about automatic voter registration bill

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Clerk is concerned about an automatic voter registration bill that Illinois senators passed Friday.

Qualified voters would automatically register when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt out. 
Supporters say it'll make registering easier and increase participation. However, Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh thinks it could lead to voter fraud. 

"My only concern is anybody who really wants to vote is already registered," Venvertloh said. "Our fear is that it will inflate the voter rolls with people who aren't interested with voting and our turnout is gonna be possibly lower than it should cause they're gonna inflate the voter rolls with uninterested voters."

Venvertloh doesn't really believe the law will get more people to the polls and says registering is already easy. The bill now heads to the Illinois House.

