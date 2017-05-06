Friday Sports Extra - May 5 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - May 5

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy High's Maggie Schutte returned from injury to win three events at the WB6 meet. Quincy High's Maggie Schutte returned from injury to win three events at the WB6 meet.

**High School Track and Field**

(WB6 Meet - GIRLS)
-- Quincy High finished in second place

*QHS Conference Champions*
Maggie Schutte: 300M Hurdles/Triple Jump/Pole Vault
Lydia Kurfman: 1600M/3200M
Arianna Benjamin: Discus

(NCMC Meet)
-- Hannibal (boys and girls) finished in second place

*Hannibal Conference Champions*
Daniel Colborn (High Jump)
Shamar Griffith (Long Jump)
Alayna Pipkin (400M)
Claudia Nichols (3200M)

(WCC Meet)
-- Illini West (boys) wins team title

*Area Conference Champions*
Jace Norman (Illini West): 200M/400M/High Jump
Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 800M/1600M
Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 3200M
Connor Artman (Illini West): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus

-- Monmouth-Roseville (girls) wins team title

*Area Conference Champions*
Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M/3200M
Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump
Paige Knuffman (Liberty): Long Jump
Blessed Smith (Macomb): 200M
Destiny Reid (Macomb): 400M
Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 800M


**High School Soccer, Girls**

St. Thomas More: 0
QND: 4
Madison Lynn Meyer: 2 goals
Olivia Dreyer/McKenzie Foley: goals
Lady Raiders: (16-1-1)

Marshall: 1
Hannibal: 6
Shelby Stine/Chloe Ebers/Haley Ballinger: 2 goals each
Lady Pirates: (14-5, 10-2)

Davenport West: 0
Fort Madison: 5
Lady Hounds: (7-3), 5 different goal scorers


**High School Softball**

Carrollton: 10
QND: 9
Kassidy Kenning: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Carly Wilson: HR

Carrollton: 1
Illini West: 9
Baylee Clampitt: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Lara Pence: CG 5-hitter, 6 K's

Rockridge: 9
Illini West: 0

Central: 13
Liberty: 0
Brey Genenbacher: CG 1-hitter, 7 K's

Havana: 4
Brown County: 8
Alissa Hodge: 3 hits, 4 RBI's

Payson: 19
Pittsfield: 8
Lauryn Hinthorne: 3-5, 3 RBI's, 4 runs


**High School Baseball**

Rockridge: 3
QND: 4
(8 Innings)
Raiders: win on walk-off error
Johnny Ray: HR

Macomb: 0
Illini West: 4
Kennedy Gooding: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's

PORTA: 1
Pittsfield: 9
Isaac Shaw: CG, 2 RBI's

Pleasant Hill: 2
Western: 5
Austin Ward: CG 3-hitter, 11 K's
Easton Billings: 2 hits, RBI

West Hancock: 6
Liberty: 3
Korey Van Fleet: 2 hits, 2 RBI's

Southeastern: 3
Brown County: 13
Darian Drake: 3-4, RBI

Griggsville-Perry: 0
JX Routt: 6

St. Charles: 5
Hannibal: 9

Highland: 2
Troy: 6

Louisiana: 0
Clark County: 20

Van-Far: 1
Monroe City: 11

Madison: 4
Knox County: 0


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 7
South Dakota State: 5
Mitch Ellis: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Leathernecks: (18-23, 12-8)

William Jewell: 5
Quincy: 2
(Game 1)
Troy Wehde: HR

William Jewell: 4
Quincy: 2
(Game 2)
Dominic Miles: 2-4, RBI
Hawks: (27-19, 16-9)

*HAAC Tournament*
Culver-Stockton: 3
Clarke: 7
Kevin Cali: 2-run HR
Wildcats: (26-28), vs. Peru State, Saturday 10 a.m. in elimination game


**College Softball**

*HAAC Tournament*
Culver-Stockton: 2
MidAmerica Nazarene: 6
Lady Wildcats: (24-26), season ends

*Region 24 Tournament*
John Wood: 0
Danville: 8

John Wood: 11
Spoon River: 10
Katie Clapp: 5 RBI's

