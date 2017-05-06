Friday Sports Extra - May 5

**High School Track and Field**
(WB6 Meet - GIRLS)
-- Quincy High finished in second place
*QHS Conference Champions*
Maggie Schutte: 300M Hurdles/Triple Jump/Pole Vault
Lydia Kurfman: 1600M/3200M
Arianna Benjamin: Discus
(NCMC Meet)
-- Hannibal (boys and girls) finished in second place
*Hannibal Conference Champions*
Daniel Colborn (High Jump)
Shamar Griffith (Long Jump)
Alayna Pipkin (400M)
Claudia Nichols (3200M)
(WCC Meet)
-- Illini West (boys) wins team title
*Area Conference Champions*
Jace Norman (Illini West): 200M/400M/High Jump
Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 800M/1600M
Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 3200M
Connor Artman (Illini West): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus
-- Monmouth-Roseville (girls) wins team title
*Area Conference Champions*
Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M/3200M
Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump
Paige Knuffman (Liberty): Long Jump
Blessed Smith (Macomb): 200M
Destiny Reid (Macomb): 400M
Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 800M
**High School Soccer, Girls**
St. Thomas More: 0
QND: 4
Madison Lynn Meyer: 2 goals
Olivia Dreyer/McKenzie Foley: goals
Lady Raiders: (16-1-1)
Marshall: 1
Hannibal: 6
Shelby Stine/Chloe Ebers/Haley Ballinger: 2 goals each
Lady Pirates: (14-5, 10-2)
Davenport West: 0
Fort Madison: 5
Lady Hounds: (7-3), 5 different goal scorers
**High School Softball**
Carrollton: 10
QND: 9
Kassidy Kenning: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Carly Wilson: HR
Carrollton: 1
Illini West: 9
Baylee Clampitt: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Lara Pence: CG 5-hitter, 6 K's
Rockridge: 9
Illini West: 0
Central: 13
Liberty: 0
Brey Genenbacher: CG 1-hitter, 7 K's
Havana: 4
Brown County: 8
Alissa Hodge: 3 hits, 4 RBI's
Payson: 19
Pittsfield: 8
Lauryn Hinthorne: 3-5, 3 RBI's, 4 runs
**High School Baseball**
Rockridge: 3
QND: 4
(8 Innings)
Raiders: win on walk-off error
Johnny Ray: HR
Macomb: 0
Illini West: 4
Kennedy Gooding: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's
PORTA: 1
Pittsfield: 9
Isaac Shaw: CG, 2 RBI's
Pleasant Hill: 2
Western: 5
Austin Ward: CG 3-hitter, 11 K's
Easton Billings: 2 hits, RBI
West Hancock: 6
Liberty: 3
Korey Van Fleet: 2 hits, 2 RBI's
Southeastern: 3
Brown County: 13
Darian Drake: 3-4, RBI
Griggsville-Perry: 0
JX Routt: 6
St. Charles: 5
Hannibal: 9
Highland: 2
Troy: 6
Louisiana: 0
Clark County: 20
Van-Far: 1
Monroe City: 11
Madison: 4
Knox County: 0
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 7
South Dakota State: 5
Mitch Ellis: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Leathernecks: (18-23, 12-8)
William Jewell: 5
Quincy: 2
(Game 1)
Troy Wehde: HR
William Jewell: 4
Quincy: 2
(Game 2)
Dominic Miles: 2-4, RBI
Hawks: (27-19, 16-9)
*HAAC Tournament*
Culver-Stockton: 3
Clarke: 7
Kevin Cali: 2-run HR
Wildcats: (26-28), vs. Peru State, Saturday 10 a.m. in elimination game
**College Softball**
*HAAC Tournament*
Culver-Stockton: 2
MidAmerica Nazarene: 6
Lady Wildcats: (24-26), season ends
*Region 24 Tournament*
John Wood: 0
Danville: 8
John Wood: 11
Spoon River: 10
Katie Clapp: 5 RBI's
