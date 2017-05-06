Friday Sports Extra - May 5

Quincy High's Maggie Schutte returned from injury to win three events at the WB6 meet.

**High School Track and Field**



(WB6 Meet - GIRLS)

-- Quincy High finished in second place



*QHS Conference Champions*

Maggie Schutte: 300M Hurdles/Triple Jump/Pole Vault

Lydia Kurfman: 1600M/3200M

Arianna Benjamin: Discus



(NCMC Meet)

-- Hannibal (boys and girls) finished in second place



*Hannibal Conference Champions*

Daniel Colborn (High Jump)

Shamar Griffith (Long Jump)

Alayna Pipkin (400M)

Claudia Nichols (3200M)



(WCC Meet)

-- Illini West (boys) wins team title



*Area Conference Champions*

Jace Norman (Illini West): 200M/400M/High Jump

Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 800M/1600M

Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 3200M

Connor Artman (Illini West): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump

Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus



-- Monmouth-Roseville (girls) wins team title



*Area Conference Champions*

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M/3200M

Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump

Paige Knuffman (Liberty): Long Jump

Blessed Smith (Macomb): 200M

Destiny Reid (Macomb): 400M

Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 800M





**High School Soccer, Girls**



St. Thomas More: 0

QND: 4

Madison Lynn Meyer: 2 goals

Olivia Dreyer/McKenzie Foley: goals

Lady Raiders: (16-1-1)



Marshall: 1

Hannibal: 6

Shelby Stine/Chloe Ebers/Haley Ballinger: 2 goals each

Lady Pirates: (14-5, 10-2)



Davenport West: 0

Fort Madison: 5

Lady Hounds: (7-3), 5 different goal scorers





**High School Softball**



Carrollton: 10

QND: 9

Kassidy Kenning: 2-3, 2 RBI's

Carly Wilson: HR



Carrollton: 1

Illini West: 9

Baylee Clampitt: 3 hits, 3 RBI's

Lara Pence: CG 5-hitter, 6 K's



Rockridge: 9

Illini West: 0



Central: 13

Liberty: 0

Brey Genenbacher: CG 1-hitter, 7 K's



Havana: 4

Brown County: 8

Alissa Hodge: 3 hits, 4 RBI's



Payson: 19

Pittsfield: 8

Lauryn Hinthorne: 3-5, 3 RBI's, 4 runs





**High School Baseball**



Rockridge: 3

QND: 4

(8 Innings)

Raiders: win on walk-off error

Johnny Ray: HR



Macomb: 0

Illini West: 4

Kennedy Gooding: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's



PORTA: 1

Pittsfield: 9

Isaac Shaw: CG, 2 RBI's



Pleasant Hill: 2

Western: 5

Austin Ward: CG 3-hitter, 11 K's

Easton Billings: 2 hits, RBI



West Hancock: 6

Liberty: 3

Korey Van Fleet: 2 hits, 2 RBI's



Southeastern: 3

Brown County: 13

Darian Drake: 3-4, RBI



Griggsville-Perry: 0

JX Routt: 6



St. Charles: 5

Hannibal: 9



Highland: 2

Troy: 6



Louisiana: 0

Clark County: 20



Van-Far: 1

Monroe City: 11



Madison: 4

Knox County: 0





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 7

South Dakota State: 5

Mitch Ellis: 3-4, 2 RBI's

Leathernecks: (18-23, 12-8)



William Jewell: 5

Quincy: 2

(Game 1)

Troy Wehde: HR



William Jewell: 4

Quincy: 2

(Game 2)

Dominic Miles: 2-4, RBI

Hawks: (27-19, 16-9)



*HAAC Tournament*

Culver-Stockton: 3

Clarke: 7

Kevin Cali: 2-run HR

Wildcats: (26-28), vs. Peru State, Saturday 10 a.m. in elimination game





**College Softball**



*HAAC Tournament*

Culver-Stockton: 2

MidAmerica Nazarene: 6

Lady Wildcats: (24-26), season ends



*Region 24 Tournament*

John Wood: 0

Danville: 8



John Wood: 11

Spoon River: 10

Katie Clapp: 5 RBI's