Dogwood festivities kick off with block party

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

One of the biggest events of the year in Quincy is finally here. The Dogwood Festival is this weekend and several festivities kicked off Friday.

Including a block party at St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy.

The church's youth group invited people by putting out roughly 450 fliers in the area.

"This is our first annual. We're really trying to get into the community and do more outward mission work," Church Member Renee Higgins said. "Our mission is to see Jesus and to be seen. And so, we're really excited about this. We couldn't have asked for more beautiful weather."  

There was free food, a bounce house and great weather, which is expected to continue over the weekend.

