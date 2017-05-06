Hundreds attend annual Dogwood Festival Parade

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nine

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nine

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration

Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration

A Nevada wildlife biologist is suing bear protection advocates at Lake Tahoe on allegations that they harassed and threatened him for years through a social media campaign that painted him as a corrupt bear murderer.

A Nevada wildlife biologist is suing bear protection advocates at Lake Tahoe on allegations that they harassed and threatened him for years through a social media campaign that painted him as a corrupt bear murderer.

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

Last-minute negotiating and behind-the-scenes pep talks marked the passage of the House health care bill.

Last-minute negotiating and behind-the-scenes pep talks marked the passage of the House health care bill.

Paris Hilton's younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order.

Paris Hilton's younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order.

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing...

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries is about to be scrutinized by a federal appeals court for the first time.

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries is about to be scrutinized by a federal appeals court for the first time.

Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.

Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.

Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge night.

Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge...

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain.

One of the many floats at the parade

Great weather and lots of smiles were seen all around at the annual Dogwood Festival Parade in downtown Quincy.

This years theme was community connections.

Businesses showcased floats that related to connecting to clients and members of the community.

Kids said they were happy to get out, fill their bags with candy and meet new people.

"It would be a perfect day for it. You get to see your friends, and some family members. It'll be a very fun day," said Zaiden Whisler.

WGEM News team was also in attendance at the parade. The team passed out candy and said it's always fun to connect with all the viewers on the street.