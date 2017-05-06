Hundreds attend annual Dogwood Festival Parade - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds attend annual Dogwood Festival Parade

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy High School cheer team Quincy High School cheer team
One of the many floats at the parade One of the many floats at the parade
WGEM news team was out meeting viewers WGEM news team was out meeting viewers
This years theme was community connections This years theme was community connections
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Great weather and lots of smiles were seen all around at the annual Dogwood Festival Parade in downtown Quincy. 

This years theme was community connections.

Businesses showcased floats that related to connecting to clients and members of the community.

Kids said they were happy to get out, fill their bags with candy and meet new people. 

"It would be a perfect day for it. You get to see your friends, and some family members. It'll be a very fun day," said Zaiden Whisler.

WGEM News team was also in attendance at the parade. The team passed out candy and said it's always fun to connect with all the viewers on the street. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.