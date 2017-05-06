Community comes together through the threat of flood waters rising

Dietsah said the water is about four feet deep

Dietsah looking out at her bar deck

The flood battle along the Illinois River continued on Saturday.

Sally Dietsch owns Ed and Woodie's Bar, one of the two businesses in Florence, Illinois. When WGEM News spoke with Dietsch earlier in the week, she was prepping her bar for the floods. On Saturday, the entire deck of her bar was flooded, but she's staying optimistic.

"We get more business because everyone comes and watches the river,” Dietrich said.

She said her bar has been flooded 9 times in the 35 years she's been in business.

"We had 29 1/2 inches in 1993 and we had 30 inches in in 1995,” said Dietsch.

She said the bar is still running thanks to the community banning together to prep the bar and help with the clean up.

"Neighbors get together and move the furniture up to higher ground,” said William Coleman.

"It's a lot of work and a lot of good help, a lot. It's about three days to get it cleaned up and ready to go again,” said Dietsch.

Residents said if you live along the river, neighbors helping neighbors is not out of the ordinary.

"People up on the higher ground, they'll say, 'hey you can come and stay with us until the water goes down.' It's just a loving community,” said Coleman.

"It makes you feel wonderful. That's how this part of the county is. Everybody helps everybody," Dietrich said.