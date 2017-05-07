Former students and faculty remember moments at Monroe Elementary

Former students look at the old class photos on the wall.

Hundreds of former Monroe Elementary teachers and students visited the school to take a trip down memory lane before the school closes.



The Quincy Public School Foundation and a group of retired Monroe staff hosted an open house.

The school was open for tours but people took time to look at old photos, class pictures, yearbooks and t-shirts that were on display.

"They have good memories which I appreciate," Bob Moore, former principal at the school said. "I talked to a family who came down by motorcycle from Peoria just to be here today. They enjoyed the trip down and the visit here."

The school will be demolished after this year.

The new school on Payson Road will be open next year and people took a tour of the facility.

The QPS Foundation is heading a campaign to raise $10,000, which would be used to support the students and staff in the new building.