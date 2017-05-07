Saturday's MSHSAA Distirct Track Results-May 6

**Class 2, District 2 (Monroe City)**
Boys Team Champion: Monroe City
Girls Team Champion: Clark County
*Area Athletes Advancing to Sectional (Boys)
Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 1600M (1st), 3200M
Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 1600M (1st), 3200M
Blake Hays (Monroe City): 400M
Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City): 1600M
Kaden Koch (Highland): 1600M
Trenton Hendrick (Highland): 100MH, 300MH
Nolan Pennewell (Monroe City): 300MH
Matthew Speaks (Monroe City): 100MH
Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shout Put (1st), Discus (1st), Javelin
Alex Wilson (Monroe City): Shot Put
Dalton Hill (Mark Twain): Shot Put, Discus
Nathan Haggerty (Highland): Discus
Dominic Sprague (Monroe City): Discus
Dylan Schroeder (Highland): Javelin (1st)
Kly Golbricht (Clark County): Shot Put
Jake Sencenbaugh (Louisiana): Javelin
Damien Scharfenberg (Clark County): Javelin
Dalton McAfee (Monroe City): Long Jump
Parker Yager (Monroe City) Pole Vault (1st)
Logan Maher (Monroe City): Pole Vault
Rodney Branham (Louisiana): Pole Vault
Tyler Pedersen (Louisiana): Pole Vault
Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City): Long Jump (1st)
CE Talton (Monroe City): Long Jump, Triple Jump
Zach Osborn (Monroe City): Triple Jump
*Relays Advancing
Monroe City 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 (1st): (Osborn, McAfee, Bichsel, Hays)
Clark County 4x800: (Frazee, Harper, Schreck, Lindsey)
Highland 4x800: (Gnuse, French, Campen, Koch)
*Area Athletes Advancing to Sectional (Girls)
Makayla Dickerson (Highland): 100M (1st), 200M (1st)
Tressa Campbell (Clark County): 100M, 200M
Adalyn Johnson (Highland): 400M
Emilee Okenfuss (Monroe City): 400M, 800M
Ceara Wardlow (Clark County): 400M
Drenda Hess (Clark County): 800M (1st)
Kelsey Kendall (Clark County): 800M
Madalyn Ford (Mark Twain): 1600M (1st)
Madison Kauth (Clark County): High Jump (1st), 1600M, 3200M
Bailey Hays (Monroe City); 3200M (1st), 1600M
Tristan Fry (Clark County): 1600M, 3200M
Katie Neff (Mark Twain): 3200M
Halli Karr (Monroe City): 100M (1st), 300MH (1st), High Jump
Elizabeth Montgomery (Monroe City): 100MH
Kamara Combs (Louisiana): 100MH
Maggie Schutte (Clark County): 300MH, Long Jump
Mahala Hendrick (Highland): 300MH
Dayanara Daniels (Clark County): 300MH
Morgan Flood (Clark County): Shot Put (1st)
Rebecca Scott (Highland): Shot Put
Anaiah Talton (Monroe City): Shout Put, Discus
Hannah Spoonhower (Mark Twain): Discus
Aubry Boulware (Clark County): Discus
McKenzie West (Monroe City): Javelin (1st)
Molly Ross (Louisiana): Javelin
Rachel Buschling (Clark County): Javelin
Haleigh St. Clair (Monroe City): Javelin
Raelee Burse (Louisiana): High Jump
Emily Birt (Monroe City): High Jump
Lila Yager (Monroe City): Pole Vault
Faith Rule (Louisiana): Pole Vault
Janel Linday (Louisiana): Pole Vault
Ava Gottman (Monroe City): Pole Vault
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump (1st), Triple Jump (1st)
Ceara Wardlow (Clark County): Long Jump
Carissa Bevans (Clark County): Triple Jump
Abby Brown (Clark County): Triple Jump
*Relays Advancing
Clark County 4x100, 4x200 (1st), 4x400 (1st): (Bevans, Campbell, Ellison, Wendling)
Highland 4x100, 4x200: (Merrel, Johnson, Klocke, Dickerman)
Louisiana 4x100 (Burse, Ross, Henderson, Lindsay)
Highland 4x400 (Klocke, Merrell, Scrifes, Johnson)
Monroe City 4x400, (Youngblood, Birt, Smith, Okenfuss)
**Class 2, District 7 (Putnam County)**
*Area Athletes Advancing (Boys)
Brock Wood (South Shelby): Long Jump (1st), 100M (1st), 300MH (1st)
Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County): Long Jump, Triple Jump (1st)
Caden Escamilla (South Shelby): Triple Jump
Anthony Schaefer (South Shelby): Discus, Javelin
Grant McRobert (Scotland County): Shot Put
Bryson Orton (Scotland County): Shot Put
Dylan Threkelkeld (South Shelby): 400M
Ryan Miller (Scotland County): 800M
*Relays Advancing
South Shelby 4x400 (Lanpher, Threlkeld, Patterson, Wood)
*Area Athletes Advancing to Sectional (Girls)
Caroline Weatherford (South Shelby): Long Jump, 300MH, 800M
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby): 1600M (1st), 3200M (1st)
Caitlyn Poore (South Shelby): 1600M
Katelyn Talbert (Scotland County): 300MH, 800M
**Class 1, District 2 (LaPlata)**
Team Champions: Harrisburg (Boys)
Knox County (Girls)
*Area Athletes Advancing to Sectional (Boys)
Gayrn Miller (Knox County): High Jump
Jacob Green (Paris): Pole Vault (1st)
Alex Green (Paris): Pole Vault
Shaughn Malcarne (North Shelby): Long Jump (1st), 100M (1st), Triple Jump (1st)
Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump, 200M
Drew Duncan (Paris): Long Jump
Cory Moubry (Knox County): Discus
Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put, Javelin
Alex Jarvis (Canton): 100MH (1st), 300MH (1st)
Tyler Staples (Paris): 1600M (1st), 800M, 3200M
Noah Talton (Knox County): 400M (1st), 200M
Hunter Klocke (Knox County): 200M
*Relays Advancing
Knox County 4x200, 4x100: (G. Miller, Talton, H. Miller, Klocke)
Paris 4x200, 4x100 (1st): (Howard, Duncan, Miller, Painter)
Knox County 4x400 (1st): (Couch, Stange, H. Miller, Klocke)
* Area Athletes Advancing to Sectional (Girls)
Allison Moore (Paris): High Jump (1st)
Tadym Mason (Knox County): High Jump
Maariko Williams (Paris): Pole Vault, Triple Jump
Presley Stoneburner (North Shelby): Triple Jump
Sadie Spratt (Marion County): Triple Jump
Magge VonThun (North Shelby): Discus
Hannah Mitchell (Paris): Discus (1st)
Kathryn Linberger (North Shelby): Javelin
Payton Hays (Marion County): 100MH
Madison Easley (Knox County): 100M
Alyssa Fransis (Paris): 1600M (1st)
Jessica Anderson (Knox County): 1600M
Karissa Hamlin (Knox County): 400M
Jessica Anderson (Knox County): 800M (1st), 3200M
Jaiden Linebaugh (Knox County): 200M
Alyssa Francis (Paris): 3200M
* Relays Advancing
Paris 4x800 (Miller, Francis, Peak, Williams)
North Shelby 4x800 (Stoneburner, Meyers, Killen, Linberger)
Knox County 4x200, 4x100 (1st): (Easley, Hamlin, Linebaugh, Harrison)