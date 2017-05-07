WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 37)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From May 8 - May 14

Jessica Anderson (Knox County) -- Winner of both the 1,600-meter and the 800-meter run at the Class 1 Sectional 1 on Saturday, Anderson was one of five individuals from the program making it to the state meet.

Eric Jones (Central) -- Another solid week for the Panthers have them primed for postseason as Jones went 3 for 5 with four RBIs at the plate while tossing a shutout allowing a mere two hits on Monday against Brown County. On Friday he added two hits and three RBIs in a win over Illini West.

Logan Minter (Monroe City) -- It just keeps getting better and better for the senior who led the Panthers to a team win at the Class 2 sectional track meet at Hillsboro High School Saturday afternoon. Minter won the discus and shot put while qualifying for state in the javelin.

Jacey Nall (Central) -- Falling one win short of taking the Greg Easter Tournament in Barrington over the weekend, Nall was still at her best being named to the all-tournament team after striking out 11 to defeat Herscher and picking up a win over Pearl City with 14 strikeouts. She led off the week by striking out 16 in a one-hit shutout over Bushnell/West Prairie.

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) -- A great finish from the team (second place) on Wednesday at the Class 1A Rushville-Industry Sectional was highlighted by Robbins taking first in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 22.42 seconds and the 3,200 run in 11:29.01.

Maggie Schutte (QHS) -- At the Class 3A Sectional on Friday, Schutte took first in the pole vault and triple jump, setting a school record in the latter with a jump of 38-11.50. She also advanced to state in the 100-and 300-meter hurdles.

Brock Wood (South Shelby) -- Dominating the Class 2 sectional meet at William Chrisman High School on Saturday afternoon, Wood took first in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles while advancing to the state meet in long jump and the 4x400 relay.