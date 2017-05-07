WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 38)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From May 15 - May 21

Connor Artman (Illini West) -- Winner of three Class 1A Beardstown Sectional disciplines, Artman helped the Chargers win the team title. He took first in the long jump, the 110-meter hurdles in 15.15 and the 300 hurdles in 40.02.

Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City) -- With a winning jump of 21 feet, 10 inches, the senior clinched the Class 2 long jump title by over four inches on Friday.

Carson Birck (Canton) -- In the Class 2 District 5 baseball championship against one-loss Scotland County, Birck led an offensive onslaught collecting three hits and four RBIs. He added a double earlier in the week in a win over Putnam County.

Andy Bird (West Hancock) -- Advancing to state for the second straight year, Bird won the shot put and discus titles Friday at the Class 1A Beardstown Sectional.

Alexander Jarvis (Canton) -- The runner came home with a pair of top three finishes in the hurdles at the Class 1 boys state track meet Saturday. The junior finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

Addison Miller (Unity) -- In two games last week the pitcher did not allow run while giving up a mere four hits. On Tuesday she tossed a no-hitter against Triopia and followed that up by going the distance against Brown County on Thursday, striking out nine in the title-clinching victory.

Logan Minter (Monroe City) -- The senior's final final attempt of 53 feet, 2 inches in the shot put was enough to win Class 2 event at state. He also finished second in the discus.

Jacey Nall (Central) -- The Lady Panthers clinched their fourth straight regional title behind the arm of Nall, who clinched the title on Thursday with a complete-game, one-hitter while striking out 11. Two days prior she allowed one hit over four innings to earn the win.

Laithan Sublette (Palmyra) -- With the team bringing home a second-place trophy at the Class 2 state golf meet earlier in the week, it was Sublette's consistent play that kept them in contention. He was the top finisher for the Panthers, placing fifth with a two-day total of 147.