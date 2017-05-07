WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 39)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From May 22 - May 28

Connor Artman (Illini West) -- It was a two-part celebration for the junior, who did major damage on his own at the Class 1A state track and field championships by winning the long jump, taking third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. He was also part of the second-place 4x400 relay as the program collected its first-ever state title.

Olivia Dreyer (QND) -- The week started off in style with Dreyer recording the lone goal on Tuesday in the Class 1A Super-Sectional to help the Lady Raiders reach the state tournament where they crushed the opposition. Dreyer finished the weekend with three goals and two assists.

Jacey Nall (Central) -- It was a tough one on Saturday against Calhoun as Nall allowed just three hits and one controversial run in the bottom of the eighth, despite striking out 10 in the duel. Earlier in the week she picked up the win against Springfield Calvary, striking out 14 in the shutout.

Tommy Ray (QND) -- A big week for the sophomore led to the Raiders winning their first sectional baseball title since 2012. In the semifinal game, Ray struck out seven while allowing just three hits in a complete-game shutout. He followed that up on Saturday by connecting on a solo home run and a double.

Drake Serbin (Canton) -- Back to the state baseball tournament for a consecutive year, the Tigers went with Serbin in the Class 2 Sectional in Columbia after the game was moved due to the field conditions and he didn't disappoint. The Tiger tossed a no-hitter versus Sturgeon, striking out six while not allowing a baserunner after the first inning.