Flooding causes Evandy's Boatel to close

The Illinois River is expected to crest at high flood levels Monday. Now a business owner has decided to closed down a Scott County restaurant.

Water four feet deep completely surrounds the restaurant.

Owner Eric VanGundy said they were forced to close Sunday and will be until further notice because of the high water.

"The water has come up an additional two feet since Friday," VanGundy said. "It's now made us an island. That is the point at which we say 'hey that is as far as we can go and safely have customers coming in and out of the building."

Campers like Kathy Hoover came out for the bands this weekend, but flooding ruined their plans.

"We were looking forward to coming down to opening weekend and just getting outside and being with friends down here," Hoover said.

The water took six days to get where they are, and VanGundy said he hopes it takes much less time to go down in order for them to take advantage of Mother's Day weekend.

"It's a huge weekend for us, so we really hope to be re-open for that weekend," VanGundy added. "Last year we had over 800 people come through our doors just in the restaurant part alone. Not to mention another 200 to 300 on the patio."

Despite plans to open the patio for the season being ruined, VanGundy said bands have been re-booked for later in the month. Which Hoover said is good news for the area.

"You meet a lot of new people down here, and you enjoy seeing them on the weekends," Hoover said. "Just enjoying the day down here."

The owners hope to re-open by Friday just in time for Mother's Day.

That decision could be made by Wednesday.

