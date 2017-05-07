Smoke alarm helps family get out safely in electrical fire

Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District said a smoke alarm saved a person's life Sunday afternoon.

Chief Michael Dobson said at 1:47 p.m., the fire started from an electrical source at 60098 Antioch Lane.

Dobson said a couple and their child live in the home. He said the mother and child were out at the time of the fire and the father was sleeping in the bedroom.

Dobson said the smoke alarm went off and the father woke up and ran out of the home to safety.

Fire crews were on scene for all of the afternoon along with the fire marshal.

One firefighter needed to be assisted by Marion County Ambulance for an injury while battling the fire.

Officials said the house is a total loss and the Red Cross did assist the family on scene.