Hawks promote Gary Bass to head coach

Less than a week after Quincy University announced that head football coach Tom Pajic would be leaving the program to take a job at Temple, the Hawks have found their new head coach.



Offensive coordinator Gary Bass has been promoted to interim head coach for the 2017 season.



Quincy Athletic Director Marty Bell, last week, stressed how important that the football program continue on his current path which Bass has been a part of since 2012.



"It's important to continue the path that we're on by keeping that great culture of kids that are committed to academics and winning," said Bell.



"I think the path we're on we've been a lot more competitive and we've been right there. We've been knocking at the door!"



Bass served as the teams offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. In a statement released by the school Bass said, "I am humbled and honored to have this opportunity."



“Having been here for five years, I truly care about this University and football program."



In addition to Bass' promotion, defensive coordinator Khanis Hubbard has been promoted to interim associate head coach

