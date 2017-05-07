Bruised Not Broken: Underclassmen shine for QND as injuries pile up

Over the course of a season any team is subject to a couple of bumps and bruises along the way. But the QND girls soccer team has had more than its fair share of bumps and bruises.



"Whenever anyone has a hard hit or goes down you just hold your breath and hope that they get up okay," said junior defender Molly Penn.



First, forwards Beth Eversman and Isabella Anderson were lost for the rest of the season with injuiries shaking things up in the lineup for head coach Mark Longo.



"Losing that hurt," he said. "Beth was going to be some one coming off the bench competing for a starting job."



"That hurts your depth."



But the Raiders continued to suffer losses as both Hannah Peters and Morgan Evans have both spent time out with injuries.



"We could go pretty far this postseason so I think seeing anyone go down is like we can't have this," said Penn.



With four potential starters sidelined Mark Longo turned to a bench full of underclassmen to fill his lineup and despite all the injuries the Raiders haven't conceded a game in five weeks as the underclassmen out perform the opposition.



"They're hungry.," said Longo. "Every year we have freshman coming in that want to play that are hungry and that helps you out."



"I guess I'm just trying to play my game and play how I feel comfortable and best for the team," said freshman defender Maddie Dickerson.



"I'm just trying to put my team in good situations."



As the Raiders rally around their fallen allies the drive to continue their win streak only strengthens.



"I think just for them, too, when you see them go down we have to do this for them and I think that's really important," said Penn.













