Quincy Tennis Association grows from within

The Quincy Tennis Association held its annual Tennis Fest to officially kick off their summer season, Sunday.



Tennis players of all ages showed up to the free event at Quincy's Reservoir Park for lessons, matches and cardio workouts on the court to get in summer form ahead of the QTA's several tournament's this summer.



Though the event is nearly 30 years old the event's organizer, Monica Hinkamper, says days spent on the court like this are what keep the local tennis scene going.



"Tennis survives in our community because of the enthusiasm and the continued support of all age groups," said Hinkamper.



"We're constantly trying to get people to support this game that we are extremely passionate about."

Next up for the Quincy Tennis association will be its annual Singles City Open Tournament on June 23-25.



