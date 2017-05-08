Dogwood Festival wraps up on Sunday

The weather was perfect again for more Dogwood festivities in Quincy.

While there were several events going on in town, Washington Park in downtown Quincy was packed with families enjoying rides, food and crafts.

Local business owners from Hannibal say this is the first time they have set up a booth during Dogwood and they've had a great response from the community and shoppers.

"It's been excellent," Christopher Fleming, Owner of Tom and Huck Soap and Gifts said. "We've had a very good weekend. Everyone from Quincy is great and we had a very good time. It's been excellent."

Also today, on Quinsippi Island there was an open house for the Log Cabin and a Spring Home Tour from the Quincy Preserves.