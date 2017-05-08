Concerns about clean up after Dogwood Festival

Trash on the street and in Washington Park.

Business and property owners are speaking out abut the aftermath of what the Dogwood Carnival brought to the downtown square.

Austin Properties and Second String Music said they were upset with the way the park looked Sunday night.

In the park and on the street there was trash with everything from water bottles to old food, and even trash bags.

"It turns my stomach, this absolutely turns my stomach and it makes me nauseous," Rodney Hart with Second String Music said. "You should see my sidewalk. It is covered in barbecue and all sorts of nastiness."

Companies wants to see a change in how this event is handled.

"I think we are definitely across the final line tonight," Bret Austin with Austin Properties said. "Especially with the way the parks and streets look like after the event."

The event is run by the city chamber of commerce and local owners hope more discussion is brought up about what to do next year.