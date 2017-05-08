Deer ticks carrying incurable, possibly deadly virus

There's been concern over a new tick borne illness called Powassan Virus which at this point has no cure and could be fatal.

While it is carried by deer ticks that are found in our region of the country, there are no known confirmed cases in the Tri-States at this point.

Adams County Health Department Communicable Disease Coordinator Jon Campos recommended that if you go into wooded areas you should wear light clothing that covers your arms and legs and always check yourself and children for ticks after being outdoors.

Campos said if you find a tick on you or your child's body its important to remove it correctly.

"There's a lot of urban myths out there regarding using matches and other things," he said. "The proper thing is to use tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and remove it straight out."

Campos also noted that symptoms of a tick borne illness start off very similar to those of the flu.

"Symptoms of tick illnesses tend to be fever, fatigue, rash, joint stiffness- particularly neck -and these might prompt you to talk to your doctor," he added.