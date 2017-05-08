Two arrested on drug charges in Hannibal

Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon in Hannibal for possession of drugs, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.

The release said at 1:44 p.m. police responded to the 3100 block of St. Charles to check the well-being of a male who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. It said when officers made contact with the male, he was not coherent.

The Marion County Ambulance and the Hannibal Fire Department transported the subject to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Police said while they were at the residence, officers contacted two adults, Jeremy McTheeney, 30, of Hunnewell, and Jamie Harris, 23, of Center. Police said both were found to be in possession of controlled substances.

McTheeney was arrested for parole violation warrant, drug violation warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

The release said McTheeney was transported to the Marion County Jail on the warrants.

Police said Harris was arrested for possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Harris was released pending review by the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney, according to the release.