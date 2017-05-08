Multiple businesses not compliant during alcohol checks

The Hannibal Police Department reported Monday that several businesses were found non-compliant during alcohol compliance checks last week.

The police department said 22 businesses were checked Wednesday. Of the 22, HPD said 17 were compliant.

Businesses found in compliance:

BP - 612 Mark Twain Ave

Ayerco - 1208 Mark Twain Ave

Walmart - 3650 Stardust

Dollar General - 216 Huck Finn Shopping Center

Dirt Cheap - 205 Huck Finn Shopping Center

Gabriella’s - 374 Huck Finn Shopping Center

Aldi - 4419 McMasters

Casey’s - 4215 McMasters

CVS Pharmacy - 3601 McMasters

Walgreens - 455 US 61

Casey’s - 3827 Hwy MM

Dollar General - 4044 Market

Ayerco - 4121 Market

Pick A Dilly - 3531 Market

Pick A Dilly - 1910 Market

Abel’s - 100 Shinn Lane

Fiddlesticks - 8945 US 36

Businesses found not in compliance:

The Wine Shoppe - 303 N Main

Ole Planters - 316 N Main

County Market - 202 Steamboat Bend

Fast Stop - 2000 US 61

Ayerco - 304 South Hwy 61

HPD said the compliance checks are part of a continued effort to reduce alcohol sales to minors.