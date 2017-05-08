Multiple businesses not compliant during alcohol checks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Multiple businesses not compliant during alcohol checks

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
The Hannibal Police Department reported Monday that several businesses were found non-compliant during alcohol compliance checks last week.

The police department said 22 businesses were checked Wednesday. Of the 22, HPD said 17 were compliant.

Businesses found in compliance:

  • BP - 612 Mark Twain Ave
  • Ayerco - 1208 Mark Twain Ave
  • Walmart - 3650 Stardust
  • Dollar General - 216 Huck Finn Shopping Center
  • Dirt Cheap - 205 Huck Finn Shopping Center
  • Gabriella’s - 374 Huck Finn Shopping Center
  • Aldi - 4419 McMasters
  • Casey’s - 4215 McMasters
  • CVS Pharmacy - 3601 McMasters
  • Walgreens - 455 US 61
  • Casey’s - 3827 Hwy MM
  • Dollar General - 4044 Market
  • Ayerco - 4121 Market
  • Pick A Dilly - 3531 Market
  • Pick A Dilly - 1910 Market
  • Abel’s - 100 Shinn Lane
  • Fiddlesticks - 8945 US 36

Businesses found not in compliance:

  • The Wine Shoppe - 303 N Main
  • Ole Planters - 316 N Main
  • County Market - 202 Steamboat Bend
  • Fast Stop - 2000 US 61
  • Ayerco - 304 South Hwy 61

HPD said the compliance checks are part of a continued effort to reduce alcohol sales to minors.

