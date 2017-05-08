Man arrested after pursuit, breaking into home

A Mississippi man was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a pursuit and breaking into a home in Hannibal, according to police.

Lt. Jennifer Grote said officers saw a suspicious man Saturday in the 300 block of South Griffith at 5:53 p.m. She said officers attempted to pull over Michael Rucker, 30, after seeing him leave a house where a stolen vehicle out of Biloxi, Mississippi, was located.

Grote said Rucker drove away at a high rate of speed, going the wrong way on Willow Street.

Authorities said officers went back to the South Griffin area and found Rucker behind a home. Grote said Rucker broke through a window and went into the home.

Grote said officers surrounded the home, but Rucker eventually surrendered.

Police said Rucker gave a false name initially, but officers determined he was wanted in Mississippi for escape.

Grote said he was charged with felony resisting arrest, reckless driving, operate a vehicle without a valid license, fail to register motor vehicle, open liquor and the Mississippi warrant for escape (no bond).