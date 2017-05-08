Juveniles break into former Hannibal school

The Hannibal Police Department said four juveniles broke into a former elementary school last week.

Lt. Jennifer Grote said on Thursday night at 7:22 p.m., a passerby noticed a broken window at the former Central Elementary School. The building is located at 907 Bird St.

Grote said four juveniles were found inside. She said they damaged property and attempted to take items from inside.

Authorities said the juveniles, all of Hannibal, were between 14 and 15 years of age. They were taken into custody and placed on house arrest by the 10th Circuit Juvenile Office.