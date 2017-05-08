Man arrested in garage burglary

A man has been arrested following an investigation into a garage robbery in Prairie City, Ill., according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Eric Leonard, 29, of Monmouth, was arrested following the investigation.

The release said on May 4th the McDonough County Sheriff's Office received a report of a garage burglary at 21430, Highway 41 Prairie City. Stolen in the burglary was a 2007 Polaris 4-wheeler and a leaf blower, according to the release.

The investigation by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office led the detectives to Monmouth, where they worked with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to the release. The release said Leonard was arrested May 5th at his residence in Monmouth by the detectives.

Police said the stolen items were recovered on May 6th by McDonough County Detectives at another residence in Monmouth.

Leonard was lodged in the McDonough County Jail and charged with burglary, according to the release. The release said he also had an outstanding Bureau County warrant for failure to appear traffic.