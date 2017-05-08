Illinois River crests, Pike County prepares for cleanup

It took about a week for the Illinois River to reach its crest. But, the cleanup could take much longer than that, as communities gear up for a long cleanup, they're also ready for a big bill.

One road in Florence, Illinois is completely covered. A few driveways are also under water and, several yards are flooded. The water will start to recede soon, but, the effects of the flood will be felt for a while.

Florence resident Joanne Knapp's back yard looks more like a lake due to the flooded Illinois River.

She said the worst part is still to come: cleaning up.

"There's Mud and trash and sticks. You'd be surprised how many people drive by drinking a soda and they just throw them out in your yard," Knapp said. "They don't care."

Pike County Emergency Manager Josh Martin said crews expect to see the same debris on roads as water starts to go down this week.

"The most common you're going to find is debris management," Martin said. "Getting those tree branches, those limbs, cleaned up and hauled off. Repair and even replacement of some roads could be possible."

Knapp said a lot of roads around Florence are torn up because of trucks coming in and out of the Cargill plant.

"The water is on both sides of that road," Knapp added. "We don't need the big trucks and semis on them."

Martin said repairing roads and getting them back open isn't cheap, and getting federal aid isn't easy.

"The only thing that can contribute to that cost of reimbursement from the federal government would be overtime cost," Martin said. "If we don't get a declaration again, that's going to be two floods in two years that's going to be coming straight out of our pockets."

Money they could be using to minimize the damage from flooding.

"We could starting investing some money into some tactics and strategy's to help fight some of this, whether it be some more pumps or whether it be berms and levee systems that will help protect cities," Martin said.

Martin said the 2015 flood cost the county $300,000. He doesn't expect this flood to cost that much, but he should get a better idea once the water goes down and damage can be assessed.



