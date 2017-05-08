Quincy University unveils five-year strategic plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy University unveils five-year strategic plan

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After two years in the making, Quincy University has completed its five-year strategic plan.

QU said the game plan to bring the university into the future will include flexible curriculum delivery methods, a greater focus on Franciscan values in the classroom, new program development and more.

QU's Chief Operations Officer Phil Conover said the strategic plan will help move the university forward.

"It provides us a pathway, it provides us guidelines," Conover said. "Gives everybody targets. And it was approved by both the board and the facility and the administration and the staff. So large input and I see it as just absolutely vital going forward for us."

The new strategic plan is available for public viewing on the QU website, which you can find here.

