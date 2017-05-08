Cleanup top of mind with river expected to lower

The Illinois River level in Florence was at it's highest level Monday since last weekend's rains, but cleanup is already on residents' minds.

Florence resident Joanne Knapp's backyard looked more like a lake due to the flooded Illinois River. She said the worst part is still to come.

"Mud and trash and sticks," Knapp said. "You'd be surprised how many people drive by drinking a soda and they just throw them out in your yard. They don't care."

Pike County Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said crews expect to see the same debris on roads as water starts to go down this week.

"The most common thing you're going to find is debris management," Martin said. "Getting those tree branches, those limbs, cleaned up and hauled off. Repair and even replacement of some roads could be possible."

Knapp said a lot of roads around Florence were torn up because of trucks coming in and out of the Cargill plant.

"The water is on both sides of that road," Knapp said. "We don't need them big trucks and semis on them."

Martin said repairing roads and getting them back open isn't cheap, and getting federal aid isn't easy.

"The only thing that can contribute to that cost of reimbursement from the federal government would be overtime cost," Martin said. "If we don't get a declaration again, that's going to be two floods in two years that's going to be coming straight out of our pockets."

Martin said that's money they could be using to minimize the damage from flooding.

"We could start investing some money into some tactics and strategy's to help fight some of this, whether it be some more pumps or whether it be burms and levee systems that will help protect cities," Martin said.