QPD switches to new ticket system

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you get pulled over by a Quincy police officer in the coming days, your ticket may look a little different.

The Quincy Police Department started using a new program called "DigiTicket". Officers will now be able to use their in-car computers to print the ticket, instead of hand writing the carbon copies.

Police said this new program will help save some money by not having to buy pre-packaged carbon tickets and will save money when it comes to keeping records of the tickets.

"Hopefully once the officers get used to it, it will hopefully also speed up traffic stop times," Quincy Police Sgt. James Brown. "Because they'll be able to scan somebody's drivers license and it will automatically input all your drivers license information right on the screen and then print the ticket out - and hopefully get motorists on their way sooner."

They also said it may take a while to work out all the bugs in the system, so they're asking for patience if you happen to get stopped.

