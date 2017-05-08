Frustrated business owners speak out about trash at Dogwood Festival

Rodney Hart with Second String Music trying to make a change in the festival.

Businesses upset about trash on the street and in the park.

A number of Quincy business owners are furious after trash was left all over the downtown square following this weekend's Dogwood Festival.

Bright and early Monday morning, Quincy Park District workers cleaned up Washington Park for two hours.

"If you are going to use downtown Quincy and the park district and you will be down here, clean up after yourself please," Second String Music owner Rodney Hart said.

Hart said the mess is just the latest example of his frustration with the Dogwood Festival.

He says the carnival kills his business by stopping traffic on Saturday which is normally his busiest day.

"I've been open a couple of hours Monday which is normally not busy and I have tripled what I have done compared to Saturday," Hart said.

Lots of people have a hand in the Dogwood Festival, making it difficult to pinpoint a central operator.

The Chamber organizes the parade and the event calendar, but not the carnival.

"We are not responsible for those kids of things but we are able to talk about them, Amy Looten, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said. "We just inform people that things are going on. "

According to city records, the "Dogwood Celebration Committee", headed by Theresa Godman, oversees the carnival. Officials with The District blame poor organization and planning.

"You've got to work with these folks," Executive Director Bruce Guthrie said. "They are reasonable people, but it becomes to be a lot when you are closing the street many times and not cleaning up after yourself."

Hart said he and other businesses are ready to spark change.

"Nine of them were completely in agreement with me and gave me the green light to take some action and go before city council with concern about the event," Hart said.

On the phone Monday, Godman said she's willing to work with businesses to solve any issues.

She promises better communication for future events after trying to improve police presence and parking issues in the area.