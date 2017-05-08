WGEM meteorologists program weather radios in Hannibal

On the Illinois river , many residents are keeping a close eye on river levels and spring is the prime season for flooding and severe weather.

That's why the WGEM team of StormTrak meteorologists were at Lowe's in Hannibal Monday helping residents prepare for severe weather -- programming weather radios, so even when the power goes out -your family can still keep track of what's going on and when to get to safety when severe weather hits.

"They like that security that it gives you of getting a warning 24 hours a day," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Kramper. "You don't have to go turn on a T.V. which is fine because that's a great way to get information, but when you're sleeping at two in the morning the T.V. won't go off so that radio will and it will wake you up."

