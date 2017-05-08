Forward progress on the court for John Wood's Elbe, Plummer

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- John Wood men's basketball is sending another pair of its top sophomores to four-year programs.



Quincy High School alum Lincoln Elbe has decided to take his skills to Hannibal-LaGrange.



Elbe says getting a shot with the Trojans is one he's excited to have.



"It's going to have me play against Larry (Plummer) and some other NAIA (schools) that are playing at a high level," Elbe said.



"I hope to walk in there and make an impact and really change the culture of the program. I know I can be a leader and a play maker. It means a ton to me because I've always loved basketball since I was a little kid, and just to play all four years in college is really special to me."



Elbe's running mate in the Trail Blazer back court is also moving forward.



Larry Plummer is continuing the pipeline to Missouri Valley.



Plummer is eager to showcase his talents for another two years.



"I'm really looking forward to it," Plummer explained.



"I hope it's fun, have a good time so I can do the best I can do and be the best person. It's something new. Coming from a junior college it's something I look forward to doing, just playing and having a good time."



Both Elbe and Plummer plan on working hard this summer to prepare for the next stop.