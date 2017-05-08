Quincy city leaders look at fire station locations

As the city grows, leaders are looking at where fire stations are located and what a new study has to say about it.

The big takeaway from a presentation Monday to the city's fire committee is that Quincy firefighters are doing do a great job meeting national standards for emergency response.

The Illinois Fire Chiefs' Association compared three years of call data and revealed the results. The study found Quincy firefighters are getting to calls within four minutes 97 percent of the time, higher than 90 percent which is the national standard.

The study also looked into where stations should be located. It determined if the city stays with five stations, they don't need to be moved much, but if Quincy drops to four, they may need to be moved more.

Meanwhile, Chief Joe Henning says the study didn't take into account the city's future growth.

"I do think we have a responsibility to carve out each area of town and look at our ability there," Henning said. "While moving station three to a certain location might have a little bit of a negative impact elsewhere, we have a responsibility to provide maximum coverage for the maximum amount of citizens."

Henning says the study was done to start discussions about the city's fire stations. No action was taken.

