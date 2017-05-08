Residents rally against proposed hog confinement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents rally against proposed hog confinement

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Residents are concerned about a proposed hog confinement in Schuyler County, Illinois.

About a dozen residents rallied Monday night at the county board meeting in Rushville.

They don't want the Olive Branch hog farm operating in their area, but the Illinois Department of Agriculture will have the final say.

You see maps of the proposed hog confinement below..

