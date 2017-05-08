Residents rally against proposed hog confinement

A Mississippi man was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a pursuit and breaking into a home in Hannibal, according to police.More >>
Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon in Hannibal for possession of drugs, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department reported Monday that several businesses were found non-compliant during alcohol compliance checks last week.More >>
Business and property owners are speaking out abut the aftermath of what the Dogwood Carnival brought to the downtown square.More >>
The Illinois River is expected to crest at high flood levels Monday. That has closed down a Scott County restaurant. Water four feet deep completely surrounds the restaurant.More >>
There's been concern over a new tick borne illness called Powassan Virus which at this point has no cure and could be fatal. While it is carried by deer ticks that are found in our region of the country, there are no known confirmed cases in the Tri-States at this point.More >>
The weather was perfect again for more Dogwood festivities in Quincy.More >>
Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District said a smoke alarm saved a person's life Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tri-State parents are straining to afford childcare.More >>
Communities along the Illinois River came together to help each other through the threat of flood waters rising next week.More >>
