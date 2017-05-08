Meeting to be held on Quincy's strategic plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Meeting to be held on Quincy's strategic plan

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's mayor wants your input for the city's future.

Mayor Kyle Moore is pushing for aldermen and residents to attend a meeting on Quincy's strategic plan Thursday. The plan looks at business incentives, riverfront developments, tourism and more.

Mayor Moore feels it's important residents buy into the plan as this will guide what the city will look like in 15 to 20 years.

"Attracting a business today and 10 years from now is completely different than it was 30 years ago," Mayor Moore said. "So how do we make the tough choices to make changes on how we do that and how do we anticipate on how we can continue to grow."

The meeting will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library.

