Bids on Adams County Jail could open next month

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Adams County Jail officials say the digging for graves could get underway next week.
Officials say between 10 to 20 graves could be on the site.
Chairman Mark Peter talks with committee members.
HOK representatives talk about the design plans.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Crews could dig for possible human remains at the new Adams County Jail site as soon as next week.

Jail subcommittee members say an archaeologist is trying to get a permit from the state historic preservation agency by next week. The committee also heard an update on design plans.

Officials say bids could open up in late June 23. While the project is roughly $1-million over budget, with contingencies and alternate bids it's still within reason.

"It's going to be very tough to cut anymore, at least out of the jail part of the project," Chairman Mark Peter said. "The same way with the other part of the project. We think we got everything as tight as we can get it."

Committee members also learned about some unexpected savings. Engineers say it won't cost as much to move the telecommunication line for the jail as they first thought.

