Monday's Area Scores - May 8

**High School Golf**



(Class 3 Sectional)

-- Hannibal (311) finished in third place as a team (failed to advance)



*Hannibal State Qualifiers*

T-6) Connor Bogue

T-11) Gabe Falconer

T-20) Trevor Watson



(Class 2 Sectional)

-- Palmyra (330) finished in second place and advanced to the state tournament



*Top Palmyra Individuals*

3) Noah Wilson

7) Laithan Sublette

T-16) Lane Hammond



*Area State Qualifiers*

11) Jesse Stewart (Highland)

T-16) Blake Elsberry (Monroe City)



(Class 1 Sectional)

-- Scotland County (fifth), Van-Far (fourth), Paris (fifth) failed to advance to state in respective sectionals



*Area State Qualifiers*

T-4) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby)

5) Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County)

6) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana)

11) Remington Feldewerth (Louisiana)

T-12) Ben Ebbesmeyer (Paris)

T-15) Jayson Orr (Van-Far)

T-18) Drake Serbin (Canton)





**College Golf, Women's**



-- Culver-Stockton's Lucy Clark (76) is in third place after the first round of the HAAC Tournament





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Hannibal: 12

Elsberry: 2

Shelby Stine: 7 goals (sets single-game program record for goal scored) **41 goals this season is also a single-season program record**

Payton Utterback: Hat trick, assist

Lady Pirates: (15-5)



Holy Trinity: 5

Canton: 0

Katie Scoville: first Varsity goal



Washington: 0

Fort Madison: 10

Lady Hounds: (8-3)





**High School Baseball**



Quincy High: 18

Illini West: 3



Unity: 1

West Hancock: 8

Nathan Cameron: WP, 10 K's (3 hits, 2 RBI's)

Will Fox: 4 RBI's



Central: 14

Brown County: 0

(5 Innings)

Eric Jones: CG 2-hitter (3-5, 4 RBI's)



Jacksonville: 7

Pittsfield: 8

(9 Innings)

Jon Moore: Walk-off RBI (5 RBI's)



Galesburg: 5

Macomb: 0



Southeastern: 10

Liberty: 19

Trey Peters: 4 hits, 3 RBI's



North Greene: 4

Payson: 5



Griggsville-Perry: 11

West Central: 6

Ian Smith: 4-4, 2 RBI's



Peoria Heights: 9

Rushville/Industry: 0



JX Routt: 1

Beardstown: 2

Alex Wiltfong: WP, RBI



Highland: 3

Canton: 13

Josh Kermoade/LaVion Wilson: HR's



Putnam County: 2

Scotland County: 12

Justin McKee: 2-3, 3 RBI's

Tigers: (17-1)



Clark County: 5

Macon: 1

Zeb Riney: 3-3, 2 RBI's

Indians: (14-5), clinch share of CCC title with Palmyra



Monroe City: 8

Louisiana: 5



North Shelby: 14

Bevier: 0

Kirby Latimer: 4 RBI's



Mark Twain: 8

Community R-6: 3

Preston Eckler: 2 hits, 2 RBI's





**High School Softball**



Jacksonville: 1

Quincy High: 14

MaKayla Wand: WP

Roni Wingerter: HR



QND: 12

Liberty: 2

Madison Gilligan: CG 1-hitter (2 RBI's)

Bailee Kindhart: 100th career hit



Unity: 0

Illini West: 5

Lara Pence: CG 1-hitter, 14 K's



Central: 4

Bushnell/WP: 0

Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 16 K's



Pittsfield: 4

Brown County: 8

Kylie Moorman: 3 hits, 3 RBI's



Griggsville-Perry: 9

West Central: 5

(12 Innings)

Jordan Brite: CG, 17 K's (3 hits, 2 RBI's)



Payson: 13

Southeastern: 2

(5 Innings)

Cheyenne Burgess: 2-3, 2 RBI's

Riley Epperson: 2-3, RBI



JX Routt: 6

Beardstown: 11





**High School Track and Field**



(Centralia Open)

-- Centralia (boys and girls) wins team titles



*Area Multiple Event Winner*

Trenton Manning (Palmyra): Long Jump/Triple Jump