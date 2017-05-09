Monday's Area Scores - May 8

**High School Golf**
(Class 3 Sectional)
-- Hannibal (311) finished in third place as a team (failed to advance)
*Hannibal State Qualifiers*
T-6) Connor Bogue
T-11) Gabe Falconer
T-20) Trevor Watson
(Class 2 Sectional)
-- Palmyra (330) finished in second place and advanced to the state tournament
*Top Palmyra Individuals*
3) Noah Wilson
7) Laithan Sublette
T-16) Lane Hammond
*Area State Qualifiers*
11) Jesse Stewart (Highland)
T-16) Blake Elsberry (Monroe City)
(Class 1 Sectional)
-- Scotland County (fifth), Van-Far (fourth), Paris (fifth) failed to advance to state in respective sectionals
*Area State Qualifiers*
T-4) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby)
5) Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County)
6) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana)
11) Remington Feldewerth (Louisiana)
T-12) Ben Ebbesmeyer (Paris)
T-15) Jayson Orr (Van-Far)
T-18) Drake Serbin (Canton)
**College Golf, Women's**
-- Culver-Stockton's Lucy Clark (76) is in third place after the first round of the HAAC Tournament
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Hannibal: 12
Elsberry: 2
Shelby Stine: 7 goals (sets single-game program record for goal scored) **41 goals this season is also a single-season program record**
Payton Utterback: Hat trick, assist
Lady Pirates: (15-5)
Holy Trinity: 5
Canton: 0
Katie Scoville: first Varsity goal
Washington: 0
Fort Madison: 10
Lady Hounds: (8-3)
**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 18
Illini West: 3
Unity: 1
West Hancock: 8
Nathan Cameron: WP, 10 K's (3 hits, 2 RBI's)
Will Fox: 4 RBI's
Central: 14
Brown County: 0
(5 Innings)
Eric Jones: CG 2-hitter (3-5, 4 RBI's)
Jacksonville: 7
Pittsfield: 8
(9 Innings)
Jon Moore: Walk-off RBI (5 RBI's)
Galesburg: 5
Macomb: 0
Southeastern: 10
Liberty: 19
Trey Peters: 4 hits, 3 RBI's
North Greene: 4
Payson: 5
Griggsville-Perry: 11
West Central: 6
Ian Smith: 4-4, 2 RBI's
Peoria Heights: 9
Rushville/Industry: 0
JX Routt: 1
Beardstown: 2
Alex Wiltfong: WP, RBI
Highland: 3
Canton: 13
Josh Kermoade/LaVion Wilson: HR's
Putnam County: 2
Scotland County: 12
Justin McKee: 2-3, 3 RBI's
Tigers: (17-1)
Clark County: 5
Macon: 1
Zeb Riney: 3-3, 2 RBI's
Indians: (14-5), clinch share of CCC title with Palmyra
Monroe City: 8
Louisiana: 5
North Shelby: 14
Bevier: 0
Kirby Latimer: 4 RBI's
Mark Twain: 8
Community R-6: 3
Preston Eckler: 2 hits, 2 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Jacksonville: 1
Quincy High: 14
MaKayla Wand: WP
Roni Wingerter: HR
QND: 12
Liberty: 2
Madison Gilligan: CG 1-hitter (2 RBI's)
Bailee Kindhart: 100th career hit
Unity: 0
Illini West: 5
Lara Pence: CG 1-hitter, 14 K's
Central: 4
Bushnell/WP: 0
Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 16 K's
Pittsfield: 4
Brown County: 8
Kylie Moorman: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 9
West Central: 5
(12 Innings)
Jordan Brite: CG, 17 K's (3 hits, 2 RBI's)
Payson: 13
Southeastern: 2
(5 Innings)
Cheyenne Burgess: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Riley Epperson: 2-3, RBI
JX Routt: 6
Beardstown: 11
**High School Track and Field**
(Centralia Open)
-- Centralia (boys and girls) wins team titles
*Area Multiple Event Winner*
Trenton Manning (Palmyra): Long Jump/Triple Jump
