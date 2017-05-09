Police stop 8 year old driving for drunk mom

(WTMJ) - A Milwaukee mother is facing multiple charges after police stopped her driving under the influence with her 8-year-old son on her lap.
Authorities said 37-year old Carrie Bernard failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for her third suspected DUI.
Police stopped Bernard after they saw her car entering an on-ramp with the child on her lap, steering the vehicle. Deputies said the boy was crying because he didn't want to go to jail.
The boy was turned over to Child Protective Services.
During the arrest, a camera inside the police car was rolling as Bernard said "I think I might have a drink after this."
Read more: http://bit.ly/2qn1sSy
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.