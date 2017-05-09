Former Midwest Academy employee awarded nearly $750,000

A Lee County, Iowa, court ordered a former boarding school to pay an ex-employee nearly $750,000 on Monday, according to court records.

An order filed Monday states Midwest Academy, L.L.C. was ordered to pay Cheyenne Jerred $748,800 in damages. Jerred sued the former Lee County school in 2016 for wrongful termination.

Jerred's lawyer told WGEM News that in December of 2015, Jerred was fired after reporting possible abuse at the school.

The boarding school was closed in February of last year after allegations of student abuse. Search warrants were executed at the school a week earlier by multiple agencies, including the FBI.

Several former students came out in support of the school, while others claimed abuse occurred.