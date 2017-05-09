Quincy University receives financial gift

Quincy University announced a significant financial gift Tuesday from the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

The university said the gift was for $300,000 and was in response to the school's financial recovery fundraising campaign. According to the release, the gift is payable over five years and comes from an endowment established with the Foundation for the People of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

“We are proud to have within our diocese an educational institution such as Quincy University," said Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, president of the Foundation. "We are grateful to the Franciscans for their years of hard work and devotion to higher learning. The Endowment is making this pledge to help support the mission of the only Catholic university in this Diocese offering a regular academic program for full-time undergraduate students.”

This gift comes shortly after a similar gift from the Franciscan Friars Sacred Heart Province.

Father Bill Spencer OFM, provincial minister of the Franciscan Friars Sacred Heart Province, expressed appreciation for the gift from the diocese.

"Their generous pledge of financial support for Quincy University is not only much-needed but certainly most welcome," Spencer said.

The gift brought the fundraising campaign to nearly 60 percent of it's $7 million goal, according to the release.

Quincy University President Dr. Robert Gervasi said this was the largest gift from the Diocese of Springfield in the history of the university.