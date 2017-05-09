Semi crashes in Scotland County

A semi crashed Tuesday morning in Scotland County, Missouri.More >>
A Lee County, Iowa, court ordered a former boarding school to pay an ex-employee nearly $750,000 in damages Monday, according to court records.More >>
A man has been arrested following an investigation into a garage robbery in Prairie City, Ill., according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department said four juveniles broke into a former elementary school last week.More >>
A Mississippi man was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a pursuit and breaking into a home in Hannibal, according to police.More >>
Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon in Hannibal for possession of drugs, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department reported Monday that several businesses were found non-compliant during alcohol compliance checks last week.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Thursday evening on multiple charges, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
The Quincy Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday morning on several charges after leaving a crash scene.More >>
A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence received additional time recently, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
