Semi crashes in Scotland County

Damaged semi on US 136 in Scotland County. Damaged semi on US 136 in Scotland County.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A semi crashed Tuesday morning in Scotland County, Missouri.

The crash happened on US 136, about eight miles west of Memphis. The semi appeared to have been hauling hogs.

Authorities have not released any information. It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

