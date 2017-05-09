Branstad signs fireworks bill; vendors eager to sell in Iowa

By LINLEY SANDERS

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has legalized the sale of bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks, sparking enthusiasm from vendors eager to expand into the state.

Branstad signed a bill Tuesday approved by the Legislature that allows sales between June 1 and July 8 as well as from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.

Iowa has long been among the few states that ban the sale and use of most fireworks. Several vendors now are scrambling to sell fireworks in Iowa.

Under the law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but they cannot prohibit their sale. However, local governments can control locations of firework sales.

Firework sales in Iowa are expected to bring in about $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.