Quincy business victim of re-shipping scheme

The Better Business Bureau out of St. Louis reported Tuesday that a Quincy business was recently the victim of a re-shipping scheme.

According to a news release, Heartland Delivery Systems was the victim of the national scheme targeting people looking for work.

The BBB said thieves were attempting to use the company's name and address to hire job seekers. The release said the scheme offers $2,700 per month to receive, re-package and re-ship electronics, clothing and other things bought on the internet.

The release stated the thieves are likely using stolen credits to purchase the items and having the "employees" ship them oversees.

The BBB said people should use extra caution when offered work-from-home positions through Heartland Delivery Systems.

Heartland Delivery Systems owner Gene Winkler told the BBB he has no connection with the scheme or the website in question, heartland-ds.com, according to the release.