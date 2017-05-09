Local woman battling cancer also fighting flood water

The Illinois River is on the way down, but residents in Valley City still only have one way out of town because high water shut down the road.

Pike County Highway 21 is closed due to water over the road. Residents in Valley City use the road everyday, and not having it has caused a big headache.

Valley City resident Darla Hobson has been fighting breast cancer for the last year. On Tuesday, she left for one of her appointments, but flooding on the Illinois River made that much more difficult.

"I have to go to Pittsfield for treatments every once in a while to get my medicines and stuff like that," Hobson said. "Having to drive around and go through the holler, it's dangerous. That kind of makes it harder."

Hobson drives herself to her appointments, which were every day until she just recently celebrated being in remission. Still, traveling the back roads adds unneeded stress while wondering if the cancer is coming back.

"It's just hard going anywhere when you're down here now having to go the back way," Hobson added. "It just stresses me out, always has."

Darla's mother-in-law Wanda Hobson has lived in Valley City for 59 years and worries every time water gets over the road.

"Not being able to get out in an emergency, or an ambulance, fire engine - nothing can get in, in an emergency," Wanda said. "That's what concerns me the most."

Wanda said floods are becoming more and more frequent.

"The river needs to be dredged out here because it's not deep enough," Wanda said. "It's getting to where you can expect it almost every year now. It didn't used to be that way."

The water may be stressful for Darla, but she's happy to have her family close by to give her the support she needs.

"Couldn't of done it without them, that's for sure," Darla added. "Awesome family and the friends, all the prayer warriors out there - you just can't beat them."

The Hobsons hope the river goes down quick so they get can get back to normal.

